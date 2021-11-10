Joe D. Flores, Sr., 80 of Iola, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Houston. Visitation with family and friends was held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary and celebration of his life following at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Joe was born January 16, 1941 in Navasota, Texas to Edward Martinez Flores, Sr., and Loraine Davila Flores. Joe had several jobs in Navasota such as Western Auto, Love’s Grocery store and Navasota ISD before branching off to several entrepreneur ventures. He was a proud owner of Flores Café in downtown Navasota where many stopped in to either eat, have a drink or to just socialize. Joe accepted everyone in his life whether he knew them or not. He has always been known for his loud laugh and great sense of humor.

Joe and his wife, Frances, of 60 plus years, raised all four of their children and supported them in many of their Navasota community events. Joe and Frances attended St. Patrick’s church for many years and he was a 4th degree member and Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus before the couple retired to their place in Iola. He was passionate about the sport of baseball and he played for many years in his youth. He also loved to dance, and up until the time his wife passed, you could find them dancing away with friends and family wherever there was a band playing. Joe rejoined his life time dancing partner on October 19, 2021.

Joe is survived by his sons, Joe Jr., (Susan) and Ray Flores (Beatrice); daughters, Alicia Flores Lohmann (Candy) and Susan Fiore (Tim); brother, Edward Flores (Janie); sisters, Polly Garcia (Joe), Annie Trujillo (Paul) and Lydia Hernandez (Ruben); grandchildren, Joseph, Benjamin, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jeremy, Michael, Rachel, Erica, Victoria, Thomas, Nicholas, Madelyn, Zachary and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Marcos, Aveda, Ethan, Catalina, Henry, Daniella, Ky ler and expected Weston Levi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances Flores and brother, John Flores.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.