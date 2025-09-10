JOE DAVID SAFFLE 1944 – 2025

Joe David Saffle of Richards, Texas, passed away and to his heavenly home on Friday, September 5, 2025. He was born on March 14, 1944, in Houston, Texas to Joe Henry Saffle and Mary Christine Copeland Saffle and was the last and remaining child of four siblings.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Linda Gail Raney Saffle and is survived by two sons, Dave Saffle and his wife Gayle Montgomery Saffle, of Richards and Bryan Saffle and his wife, Vickie Fluker Saffle, of Burleson. He was “Pawpaw” to eight grandchildren: Nathan Saffle and his wife Cassandra of Cloudcroft, New Mexico; Jacob Saffle and his wife Ashley of Richards; Ben Saffle and his partner, Sammy Hetrick of Hermiston, Oregon; Zach Saffle and his wife, Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kaila Saffle Emery and her husband Josh of Eldorado, Arkansas; Jonathan Saffle and his wife Meagan of Burleson; Emalee Saffle of Conway, Arkansas; and Eron and husband, Bailey Bertolani of Clinton, North Carolina. He was great-grandfather to fourteen great-grandchildren: Noah Saffle, Dylan Saffle, Wyatt Saffle, Lucas Saffle, Elena Saffle, Olivia Saffle, Adaline Emery, Quinn Emery, Nathaniel Emery, McKinsey Emery, Finn Saffle, Lane Saffle, Dean Saffle, and Amelia Bertolani. He is also survived by niece Peggy Ottosen, her husband, Brad, of Magnolia as well as nephew, Tommy Olin, and his wife Hazel, also of Magnolia as well as a host of beloved, extended family members.

He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ serving in pastoral ministry for almost 60 years, most recently as Pastor of Carlos Fellowship in Carlos, Texas. Personally known as “Brother Joe”, “Mr. Saffle” or simply as “Joe David,” he invested himself in the lives of the people that he served. Joe David was a focused leader to the congregations he led, ministering in churches all over East Texas and Wyoming, leading literally hundreds of people to faith in Christ. He mentored many young pastors and served local, state denominational groups and conventions.

Joe David was an avid outdoorsman and a voracious reader. He had the ability to talk intelligently and knowledgeably with anyone, about almost anything, at any time or place. He also served as a high school teacher, challenging young minds to discover the world and the opportunities that lay before them.

He graduated from Pearland High School in 1962, earned a bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University and a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Joe David was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed, especially by his rescue animals, Tucker, Roxy, and an adopted stray cat, which he thoughtfully (and appropriately) named, Kitty”.

Pall bearers are Nathan Saffle, Jacob Saffle, Ben Saffle, Zach Saffle, Jonathan Saffle, and Joshua Emery. Honorary pall bearers are longtime and dear friends, Otis Oliphant and Clifton Jones.

The service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 11, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 24380 FM 149, Richards, Texas, and will be officiated by Reverends Carl Williamson, Bryan Saffle, and Dave Saffle. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., with interment occurring after the service at Pool’s Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are provided by Nobles Funeral Home of Navasota, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pool’s Community Cemetery at PO Box 634, Richards, Texas 77873.