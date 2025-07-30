JOE L. PETERSON 1951 – 2025

Joseph Thomas was born on September 18, 1951, to the parentage of the late Vora and Ygnatio Baldobino, whom both preceded him in death. At an early age, Joseph gave his life to God.

Also known as "Smoking Joe," in his spare time, he enjoyed playing pool, driving his Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, spending time with family, friends, and Ms. "B" (his dog).

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Edward L. Peterson, one nephew Edrick Peterson, as well as his brother-in-law, Aubrey Love.

He leaves to cherish his memories: six children, Reginald Johnson (Carla), Semmeria Green (Karleton), Kinsasha Glynn, Venneician Johnson, Joe Johnson and DeÂeria Peterson; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; Godson, Justin Wiggins; 10 sisters: Lois Hurd, Glen Sauls (Willie), Margaret West (Jessie), Kathy Wiggins (Bruce), Arlene Peterson, Mary Adams (Willie), Dorothea Matthews (Cliff), Dorothy Thomas (Author), Sandra Love, and Cynthia Peterson; one brother, Michael Peterson (Edith); one special aunt and uncle, Helen Mays and Otha Peterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.