JOE SAVAGGO FALCO 1940 – 2025

Joe Savaggo Falco, Jr., passed away peacefully on May 3, 2025 at the age of 84.

Joe was born on July 29, 1940, in Navasota, Texas to Joe Savaggo Falco, Sr. and Elvera Rost Falco. He spent his childhood learning and growing in Navasota with his younger brother, Bill. Joe enjoyed playing baseball and threw the very first pitch of the inaugural season of the Grimes County Little League. In 1958, he graduated from Navasota High School, being named “Most Handsome.”

In High School, Joe met the love of his life: Carol Jean Journeay, who he married on December 22, 1960. One year later, on December 17, 1961, Joe and Carol welcomed their son, Joe Falco, III. Four years later, on October 11, 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Sheri Lynn Falco (Ford) and completed their family.

After high school, Joe attended Sam Houston State University while working at his father’s furniture store in downtown Navasota. Upon graduating from Sam Houston, Joe dreamed of providing more for his family. So, with a family at home, and a full-time job at the furniture store, Joe began attending law school at night at the University of Houston. He graduated in 1968 and began his long career of service to Grimes County.

For almost five decades, Joe committed his professional life to solving his community’s legal problems. In his private practice – first Bond & Falco and then later Falco & Falco – Joe endeavored to help folks who no one else would. It didn’t matter what your background was, or what problem brought you in to his office, Joe would lend a helping hand. As a public servant, Joe dedicated 32 years to serving Grimes County as County Attorney – one of the longest tenured County Attorneys in the state of Texas.

While he was dedicated to his profession, there was no doubt that Joe’s true priority was his family. His career was demanding, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a puppet show for Sheri every morning of her childhood, or coaching Joe III’s baseball team. In 1972, he started a family tradition of taking his family to Estes Park, Colorado, which has carried on with his children and grandchildren. He loved to cook – an art he learned from his German mother and Sicilian father – and often made his famous Orange Stew, Goulash and Spaghetti for his family. He taught his two children how to show others love through cooking, and they both still do that to this day. Cooking was just another act of service Joe carried out for others.

Joe was also a loyal, fun friend. He and Carol spent many weekends square dancing at the VFW and American Legion Hall and enjoyed an annual square-dancing trip to La Bahia with their friends the Hoods, the Butlers, the Martins, the Underwoods and the Katkoskis. They could also be found on the Country Club tennis courts with the Hoods, the Millers, the Stathams, and the Katkoskis. Joe also truly loved his long-time buddy, Billy Sears, who he spent many years cracking jokes and exchanging sarcasm with.

In 1988, Joe’s life changed forever when Carol went into a coma for several months due to viral encephalitis. When Carol eventually emerged from the coma, she had to re-learn everything from talking to walking. Joe never left her side and spent every moment he had helping her recover. The

two renewed their wedding vows in 1989 and Joe was hopelessly devoted to Carol from that moment forward, even more so than before. He frequently told people that he considered every single day he had with Carol a gift – and he lived out that conviction in all that he did.

Throughout his life, Joe remained steadfast in his belief in Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Navasota where he sang in the choir, served as a Deacon, and provided legal services as necessary. When visiting one of his favorite places, Estes Park, Colorado, he could often be heard saying “I don’t know how someone could see something this beautiful and not believe in God.” He shared his love of God with his family and made it a priority to share God’s Word with those he met and cared for.

Joe was blessed with five grandkids – the joy of his life. He loved and spoiled each of them in their own special way. From attending as many of Taylor’s softball games as he could, to taking Joey to an airshow, to hosting Brooke for Camp Grandma and Grandpa, to taking long trips down Grimes County backroads with Ashley, to cooking fried chicken and watching World War II movies with Blake, Joe took the time to make each of his grandkids feel special. His memory and his legacy lives on in his family.

Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Jean Falco; his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Cindy Falco of Navasota; his daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Jim Ford of Austin; grandchildren Ashley (Erik) Ver Schuur of Navasota, Joe (Julie) Falco, IV, of College Station, Taylor (Kyle) Nowakowski of Pflugerville, Brooke (Drew) Phinney of Leander, and Blake (Tessa) Ford of Kyle; four great-grandchildren Thomas Coleman, Ellie Nowakowski, Noah Ver Schuur, and Oliver Phinney; his brother, William (Bill) Falco of Waco; and many, many friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Navasota coordinated by Nobles Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Joe’s honor to the Grimes County Little League or the First Baptist Church of Navasota Building Fund.