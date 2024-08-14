JOHN BOLTON FOERSTER 1937 – 2024

John Bolton Foerster, aged 86, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2024, in Delaware, surrounded by his son, daughter, and granddaughter.

John was born August 20, 1937, in Navasota, Texas. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1955. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State Teacher’s College in 1959 and his Master’s degree in Business/Communications from Temple University in 1971. John was a Cadet Corpsman at Sam Houston and entered the U.S. Army after graduation, specializing in communications.

He left the Army with the rank of Captain and went to work at local television stations, performing studio direction. He moved his family to Philadelphia, PA to work for Boeing Vertol, producing and directing training materials. Nearly a decade after graduating from Sam Houston State while raising his family, John took advantage of the GI Bill to go back to school for a graduate degree. After graduating from Temple, he spent most of his career working for American International Group and ascended to Executive Vice President in Marketing/ Communications. John retired in 2002 and moved to Claymont, DE a year later.

John is survived by his children, Mark Foerster and Carole Trebich; son-in-law, David; grandchildren, Harrison and Sarah (known to them as “G.P.”); and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hallie Foerster, and his siblings, Ernest Foerster, Mark Foerster, and Mary Sue Pool.

Known for his generosity and dedication to his family, friends, and co-workers, John made a lasting impact on those around him.

A celebration of his life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Navasota, Texas. John’s legacy of love and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. He was the wind beneath our wings.