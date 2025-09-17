JOHN HENRY BAKER 1958 – 2025

Dr. John Henry Baker, 66, died on August 17th, 2025, in Plano, TX from complications of pancreatic cancer.

John was born on September 29, 1958, in Navasota, TX to Jack and Jacquelyn Baker. The middle child and only boy of the five Baker children, he enjoyed causing mischief and pulling pranks on his sisters, building things, and exploring the woods around Navasota. He graduated from Southwestern University with a degree in biology/premed. Here he met his wife, Emily, and they married after graduation. After a year of graduate school in College Station, they moved to Lubbock, Texas where he completed medical school and pediatric residency at Texas Tech University, followed by a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Emily Hardt Baker; their children Rachel, Erin, Jesse, and Evan Baker; their son Jeremiah Mayfield; his grandchildren Oren and Adriana; and his sisters Cindy Baker and Rosemary Upcheshaw. He was preceded in death by his sisters Susan Pascoe and Ruth Ann Baker. John will also be missed by his large extended family and medical community.

John was very passionate about his profession as a self-proclaimed “baby poop doctor” and practiced in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for 32 years. He formed lasting relationships with his patients and their families. They will remember him for his love and dedication. He listened with compassion and patience and used his humor to help make children comfortable talking about traditionally uncomfortable topics. Dr. Baker’s passion and enthusiasm for his career is evident in the fact that two of his children also pursued careers in medicine, not because he pushed them, but because the joy and purpose his work brought him was inspiring.

John loved to cook and showed his love through food. Anyone who ever enjoyed one of his meals will remember them for their numerous side dishes, elaborate sauces, and the joy it brought him to present it all. He was talented at creating and building things, from furniture to Halloween costumes to beachside sand sculptures. His massive sand dragons attracted all sorts of admirers at annual family beach vacations. John was unabashedly himself, always ready with an amusing anecdote, and loved to laugh. He was a father who taught his children to laugh at their mistakes and to be unafraid of being boldly themselves. He inspired them to see the magic in learning how the world works through experimentation, exploration, and asking questions. He had an excellent memory for filing away seemingly random details about all sorts of things, which he loved to call upon during spirited debates, witty banter and general conversation. He enjoyed fantasy books, swapping amusing anecdotes with family and friends, and playing computer games with his cat Kaladin by his side. He will be greatly missed by his family and community, and they will cherish fond memories of sharing an evening of home-cooked meals, jokes, and stories with him.

It was John’s wish that his life be remembered with a family beach celebration since the beach was an annual family tradition.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to PediPlace, a nonprofit community pediatric clinic serving families in Lewisville, TX where he volunteered for 29 years. In honor of his love of telling stories, the family would also love to hear any stories you would like to share here about your memories of John/ Dr. Baker. We are compiling a legacy to share with his young grandchildren. You may share memories on this site,or send them to babypoopdoc@gmail.com.