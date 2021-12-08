John Riley Dockery, Sr., 85, of Millican, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2021. A visitation was held on Friday, December 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hillier of Bryan. A service took place at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Hillier of Bryan.

John was born on February 21, 1936, in Crocket, Texas, to his parents, Mable and Johnny. He spent his childhood growing up in Bryan, Texas, with his brothers, Calvin and Burtis.

John came from humble beginnings. His family was poor, and he spent his youth working on a farm and going to school. When John turned 17 years old, he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the Navy. After a few years of service, he transitioned to the Air Forced where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. John was very intelligent and gained a valuable education from his schooling and training in the military. During his time in the Air Force, he worked as an Electrical Technician and helped construct missiles. Af ter retiring from the military, John worked as a truck driver for many years.

John met the love of his life, Sherian Dockery, in California. They married on May 17, 1964, and spent 45 wonderful years together. During their marriage they traveled many places while John was serving in the military. They lived in numerous states in the U.S., such as California, Mississippi, and Texas, and overseas, they spent a few years in Libya. They had three children together, John, Arthur, and Gina.

Later in life, John enjoyed many hobbies. Some of his favorites included, gardening trees and tomatoes, watching movies, and playing the Texas Lottery. Everyday John would drive from his house in Millican to College Station and buy lottery tickets, Little Debbie snack cakes, and anything else he needed that day. Employees at the grocery store knew him by name because of his frequent visits and friendly personality. He loved playing the lottery and was extremely lucky, winning quite often!

John enjoyed spending precious time with his family. Some of his favorite memories were made on fishing trips with his grandchildren, visiting casinos in Louisiana with Gina and Arthur, and attending family gatherings during the holidays. He also loved when his grandchildren would come by to visit him at his house. John cherished every moment he got to see them, and it brought him great joy to watch his grandkids grow into young adults. He was so proud of all of their achievements and supported them in whatever they did.

John was a generous, loving, and hardworking man. He could fix absolutely anything from cars, to tractors, to TV’s, and more. He passed down much of his knowledge to his children and grandchildren and taught them many lessons in life. Some of the most valuable ones included the importance of family and the value of hard work. John was an outstanding father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The precious memories of John are remembered by his children, John Dockery, Jr. and wife Valerie Dockery, Arthur Dockery, Gina Dockery Quast and husband Mike Quast, Tammy Goessl, and Kelly Allen; grandchildren, Sarah Dockery, Katy Dockery, Trey Dockery, Claire Quast, and Travis Quast; and brother, Burtis Dockery.

John is reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Sherian Dockery; parents, Mable Greer and Johnny Dockery; and brother, Calvin Dockery.