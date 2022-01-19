Johnny Mac Floyd, Captain, USMC (Ret.), passed away suddenly and peacefully of natural causes at home, August 21, 2021. Johnny was born January 22, 1937, to Norine McGee Burke and Jewel Vickers Floyd, in Navasota, TX.

Johnny grew up in Navasota, surrounded by extended family. His mother was a nurse and when Johnny was small, they lived in the little local hospital. When Norine was called to work at night, she would take Johnny with her. From the window of an adjoining office, he would watch her assist with emergency surgeries. Her dedication to nursing instilled a deep service ethic in Johnny. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 20 years. He received a commission and retired as a Captain. Johnny went overseas twice and was awarded the Purple Heart during his tour of Vietnam in 1967. He carried the core values he learned in the USMC with him throughout his life. As Johnny often told his children, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

In 1958, Johnny met and married the love of his life, Claire Lydon Floyd, in Tuscon, AZ. They had two daughters, Elisa and Shannon. The four of them had many adventures, living at duty stations from Washington D.C. to Kaneohe, HI. In-between, there were many visits to Claire’s family in Rhode Island and Johnny’s family in Texas.

In 1976, the Floyds decided it was time for a new adventure. Johnny retired from the USMC and the family moved to Port Townsend, WA. He and Claire had many friends and were active in the life of the community. In 1990, they spent a year living in Claire’s ancestral village in western Ireland. They also traveled throughout Ireland and the U.K.

In 2008, Claire became ill and required full time nursing care. Johnny commuted to the gentle care unit at Messenger House, Bainbridge Island WA, 5 days a week, for 5 years, to visit and care for her.

After Claire’s death in 2012, Johnny mourned and remained at the family home of 45 years. He had a weekly round of people he visited and was always sure to bring a small gift. He maintained his friendships with the nursing staff who cared for Claire, chatted with his daughters, and spent much time with daughter Elisa and her husband Michael. Johnny often visited them at their business, Port Townsend Coffee Roasting, to make sure things were ship shape. “I love hard work,” he would say. “I could stand here and watch it all day!”

Johnny is sorely missed. He leaves behind Elisa (Michael LeDonna); Shannon Madonna (Jim); his sister Peggy Burke Choate (David); and two nephews. He will forever be a hero to his family, for his love and dedication to his beloved Claire. Semper Fi, Johnny Mac. Always Faithful.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2022. If you would like to remember Johnny in some way, please send a donation to Habitat for Humanity, his favorite organization.