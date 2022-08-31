JON ALAN ANASTASIADES

Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 29, at Friedens Church of Washington, UCC with interment following in the church cemetery. Rev. Eric Dehmer and Glen Schoenberg officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Jon was born September 5, 1959 to Nicholas and Mildred Anastasiades as one of nine children. Early on his family moved to Rosebud, Texas where he grew up and spent his childhood playing baseball and exploring the countryside with his siblings. Jon attended Rosebud Lott ISD through high school then moved to Bryan, TX to begin his career.

While living in Bryan, Jon’s daughter Joni was born. Jon married Jan Stegemoller on September 28, 1991 at Frieden’s Church of Washington and together they lived in Navasota where they had two children, Jenna and Jacob. Jon worked as a freight driver for over 30 years. He valued hard work and was always willing to lend a hand to other colleagues. Jon earned numerous awards for his knowledge and commitment to the trucking industry. His strong work ethic did not end at his job.

In his personal life, Jon took pride in renovating his century old home with his wife and is well known for his clean-cut yard, and well detailed vehicles. He proudly referred to himself as a simple man who valued his family and faith above all else. Jon was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed living his life outdoors, whether that meant tending to the yard on a Saturday afternoon or spending time fishing with his son.

Jon’s fondest memories included attending Houston Astros games, playing horseshoes and pool with his siblings, and various family trips. He was a tough and strong willed man who graciously helped others and was respected by many. He was loved deeply by his wife, children, family, and friends.

Jon is survived by his wife, Jan Stegemoller Anastasiades; son, Jacob Anastasiades; daughters and son-in-law, Jenna Anastasiades and Joni and John Kocher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Cindy Anastasiades, Anthony and Cynthia Anastasiades, Jeff and Sheila Anastasiades and Adam and Sue Anastasiades; sisters and brother-in-law, Melissa and Larry Dulin and MaryAnn Westmoreland; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, JoAnn Bosse, Joyce and Bill Broussard, Darryl and Anita Stegemoller and Glenn Stegemoller.

Serving as pallbearers are Brian Anastasiades, Christopher Ramos, Edward Broussard, Greg Browning, Mike Gendolfe, Jason Anastasiades, Justin Anastasiades, and Travis Eckert.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Anastasiades; sister Misty Anastasiades and brother-in-law Wayne Bosse.