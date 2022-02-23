Jonabeth “Beth” Fair Downing, 79, of Navasota, passed away Saturday, February 19. A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Navasota with Rev. Jeremy Woodley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Beth was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 19, 1943, and adopted at birth by parents John B and Eula Stuckey Fair. She was raised in Abilene, Texas and later moved to Hunt, Texas. She studied in Hawaii for a semester during high school. Beth attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas where she was a member of Tri-Delta sorority. While there she met Clarence Ray Downing of Navasota. They married in Hunt, Texas in August 1963 and were married 50 years.

For most of their married life they made their home in Navasota, where Clarence was a CPA. It was here they raised their children, son Brad and daughter Mary Elizabeth “Meme”.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence; and her daughter, Meme.

She is survived by her son, Brad, his wife Jenny, and grand daughters Kaley and Savannah.

Beth spent many years in service to her community, including serving on the Grimes County Child Welfare Board and was elected and served to the Navasota City Council. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Navasota where she served as Financial Secretary and on other committees. Beth kept a close friendship with several former pastors.

Beth’s catering business, A Catered Affair, was the venue for many parties, rehearsal dinners as well as clubs, school and business dinners. Most requested was her mouthwatering roast.

Beth enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She traveled to the Holy Land and often spoke of that experience. Her true joy was her granddaughters, whom she adored. With the loving care of her son Brad and his wife Jenny, Beth courageously fought cancer in order to spend just a few more years enjoying them.

Beth held a special place in her heart for The Edna Gladney Home, an adoptive agency for children in and around Fort Worth, as wells as the birth parents, adoptive parents and adopted children that all became a part of The Gladney Home.

Beth loved fiercely and lived life on her own terms. Although those who knew her may not have always agreed with her they always knew where she stood on matters and that her intentions were honorable.

Serving as pallbearers are Russell Richards and Nic Richards. Honorary bearers are Mike Harris, Richard Hereford, John LeFlore, Bobby Brewton, Don Sowell, Jared Patout, Chad Ross, Bill Hertenberger, Bill Miller, John Haynie Stoneham, B. J. Gruner and Robert Richards.

Special thanks to Dr. Luke Scamardo for his dedication and care through the years.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Edna Gladney Home @ www.iamgladney.org/donate.

