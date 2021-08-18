Mr. Jose Antonio Encinas, 63, of Navasota, passed away Thursday, August 12, at his home. Visitation with family and friends was Tuesday, August 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with the Rev. Elias Lopez officiating. Rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Jose was born on July 22, 1958, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Agapito and Natalia Encinas. He later married Teresa Espinoza on June 21, 1976, and together they raised 4 children. Outside of spending time with his family, his passions were welding and soccer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Agapito Encinas Pardo; sister, Santos Encinas; uncles, Jesus Encinas Pardo and Gollo Encinas Pardo; and mother-in-law, Sotera Silva Espinoza.

Jose is survived by his wife, Teresa Encinas of Navasota; mother, Natalie Arriaga De La Rosa of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; sons, Marco Encinas and wife Cheryl of Navasota and Fernando Espinoza and wife Leslie of Navasota; daughters, Laura Diaz and husband Ramon of Navasota and Claudia Lopez and husband Jose of Navasota; brother, Francisco Encinas and wife Zoila of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; sister, Irene Encinas of Mexico; grandchildren, Mirka, Ramon Jr., Jose, Rosario, Aurora, Jaylah, Adrian, Marissa, Natalia, Jocelyn, and Ariella; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Aryanna, and Kensley.

Serving as pallbearers are Marco Encinas, Fernando Encinas, Ramon Diaz Jr., Jose Lopez, Adrian Encinas, Joel Lopez Jr., Juan Carlos Vazquez, and Rogelio Espinoza.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.