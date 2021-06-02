Josephine Ruth (Lara) Padron, 72, of Bryan, formerly of Richards, passed away Thursday, May 27, at her home. Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, June 4, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Josephine was born in Richards, Texas on February 4, 1949 to Gonzalo and Maria (Rodriguez) Lara. She was a selfless, giving person who loved others more than herself. Josephine was compassionate and caring, traits that she carried with her to work as a personal caregiver. She loved each of her clients dearly!

Josephine enjoyed cooking, and will be remembered for her almost world famous pork chops and mile high stacks of tortillas! She cherished her family and being surrounded by them, and took advantage of every opportunity she had to spoil her grandchildren. Her canine companion, a Pomeranian named Oreo, was her constant shadow and best friend.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Shawn Lara, Shannon and Shelbi Lara and Cody Lara; brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Florence Lara, Willie and Elaine Lara, Ole Lara and Roland Lara; sisters, Inez Lara, Connie Eaton and Mary Lara; and eight grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents.

