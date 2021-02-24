JOY LANNELL DYMKE

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joy Lanelle Dymke, 84, of Iola, Texas. Joy was welcomed into Heavens Gates and reunited with her loving husband of 50 years, Curley. She passed away peacefully Friday afternoon in a family home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Joy was a God loving, gospel singing friend to all and had a smile that could melt your troubles away. There was always room at her table as she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Joy welcomed all in need into her home with open arms and a loving heart.

In Joy’s younger years she enjoyed weekend trail rides with her husband, bowling with her daughters, and game nights with her grandchildren. As her family grew, her great grandchildren, her “babies” as she called them, became her favorite past time. From watching T-ball and soccer games to cheer practices and dance recitals, her eyes lit up as she watched her babies do the things that they loved.

Joy is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Curley, and daughter, Peggy.

She is survived by three sons, two daughters, and two daughters-in-law; Jerry O’Bannon (Wife, Sue), David O’Bannon, Todd Dennison (Wife, Lauren), Lou Ann Homeyer, and Keri Blair. Joy was a beloved Nanny to 14 grandchildren and 25 great grand “babies”. Her love of life will continue to live on in the hearts she touched and through all that knew her.

Services were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at the Southern Heritage Funeral home in Bedias, Texas. Graveside services followed immediately after.