JOYCE ANN LEIBER

Joyce Ann Finke Leiber, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 11, at her home in Anderson. Visitation with family and friends was from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 13, at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of her life was held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson with Rev. Richard Lamb officiating. Interment followed in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Joyce was born in White Hall, Texas on February 13, 1935 to William H. & Louise (Miller) Finke. She attended and graduated valedictorian from Anderson High School. Joyce began her working career in the family-owned café in Anderson and later spent 30 years with Grimes County Farm Bureau before her retirement in 1997.

She served her community with her involvement with the Grimes County Fair Association for many years as well as with Young Homemakers and 4-H activities. Joyce was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the Grimes County Senior Center. Joyce loved her flower and vegetable gardens and was a wonderful cook and baker. She thoroughly enjoyed various domino and card games and occasional trips to the casino.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Leiber; sister, Wilma Finke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George & Alvena Leiber, Herman & Julia Leiber, Oscar & Adeline Leiber and Fred & Clara Finke; sister-in-law, Janet Leiber; brother-in-law, Roy Molitor and nephews James Molitor, Larry Molitor, Ronnie Leiber, and Dennis Leiber.

Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Marlene & Mark Stirl; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Suzie Leiber; sister, Norma Molitor; brother-in-law Edward Leiber; granddaughters and spouses Kristin & Jack Blaylock, Casey Leiber and Darby Leiber; Kimberly & Danny Glass, and Lauren Stirl; great-grandson Ledger Stirl and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Danny Glass, Jack Blaylock, Michael Molitor, Stephen Molitor, Baldamar Hernandez and Jerry Leiber. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Molitor, Randy Molitor, Stanley Kettler, Art Courville and Billy Schroeder. Serving as additional honorary pallbearers are Joyce’s five granddaughters.