Judith Caren Moody, 75, of Navasota, Texas passed peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Judy was born August 31, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to the late Loren and Wilma Love.

She is preceded in death by her husband John William “Bill” Moody.

Judy is survived by her son, John Moody and his husband Randy Culp of Waco; daughter, Nancy Johnson of Navasota; grandchildren, James Johnson, Robin Burns, and Presley Burns; step-grandchildren, Kirby Culp and wife Cindy; Sunny Culp; great-grandchildren, Ryan Culp and Jermaine Edwards, Jr.; sisters, Cathy Peace and husband Ron, and Margaret Tovar and husband Lupe of San Antonio; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Erwin Cemetery in the Spring.