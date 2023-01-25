JUDY COX ROBERTS 1947-2023

Judy Cox Roberts, age 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2023. Judy was born in Memphis, TN on August 16, 1947 to Rayford Allan Cox and Mamie Frances Cox.

She graduated from Westwood High School in Memphis in 1965. In the fall of 1967, she met her husband of almost 55 years, Ronald Elon Roberts, having married in February 1968. 1976 found the couple, along with their son Scott in the Houston, TX area where they resided until her death.

Judy retired from Aldine Independent School District, beginning her career as an

elementary school aide and ending as the administrative secretary in the Legal Department at the Central Office. In 2019 Judy was reunited with her first-born son, Marc, whom she had to give up for adoption early in her life. Having both her boys in her life brought her great joy. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Magnolia, TX. She is survived by her husband, Ronald E Roberts; son, Ronald Scott Roberts of Magnolia; son, Marc D. Benton (Sherri) of Anderson, TX; granddaughter, Jaclyn Bitonti (Mark) of Herndon, VA; and grandson, Wil Benton of Boonton, NJ. Judy’s burial was held January 23 at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

