KIMBERLY M. MORITZ

Kimberly Maria Sechelski Moritz, 49, of Anderson, died Tuesday evening, August 31, 2021, at CHI St. Joseph Health Center in College Station.

Calling hours were held Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. followed by a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services celebrating her life took place 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Church at Singleton Bible Fellowship with Pastor Floyd Hoke officiating. Interment followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Anderson.

Serving as pallbearers were Cole Abke, Matt Sechelski, Larry Sechelski, Jr., Christopher Sechelski, Chad Arrington and Ike Duckworth.

Kim was born September 29, 1971 in Bryan to Archie Adam and Barbara Nowak Sechelski. A resident of Grimes County all her life, Kim graduated from Navasota High School in 1990 and the following October married Conrow Moritz. Kim was the office manager for the Grimes County Appraisal District.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Archie Sechelski, Sr.; brother, Larry Sechelski; and brother-in-law, Glen Abke.

Heaven definitely got more beautiful & brighter when God called Kimberly home.

She was a devoted wife of 30 years, a mother of two beautiful children, the loving & youngest sister to 3 brothers & 2 sisters, aunt to countless nieces and nephews & friend to so many. The name she loved being called the most was Meme. Kim cherished her 3 grandchildren so much and they adored her. To say they were spoiled was an understatement. Ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner was the main course when they were at “Meme’s house.” They knew how much she loved them, they could never question that.

If she wasn’t with her family you could always find her outside working on her yard for countless hours. She loved gardening and took so much pride in making her home look beautiful and there’s no doubt it’s a reflection of her. Kim loved spending time with her family at the casinos trying to hit it big or just being at home baking something sweet for her grand babies.

Survivors include her husband, Conrow Moritz, Jr. of Anderson; her mother, Barbara Sechelski of Navasota; her children, Conrow Moritz, III and wife Angela and Kelsi Moritz, both of Anderson; brothers, Archie Sechelski, Jr. and friend Ramona and Joe Thomas Sechelski and wife Theresa, both of Navasota; sisters, Donna Abke of Navasota and Sandra Mock and husband Thomas of Stoneham; sister-in-law, Carol Sechelski of Anderson; 3 grandchildren, numerous other relative and a great number of friends.

Kimberly never took a day for granted and she always made the most out of every situation. The world will never be the same without her in it.

We all remain jealous of the angels.

