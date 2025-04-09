LARRY W. LOUKANIS 1956 – 2025

Larry W. Loukanis, 68, of Montgomery passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at St. Luke’s in The Woodlands. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday, April 7, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary immediately following at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass services will be held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham at 10:30 a.m with rite of committal immediately following in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham with Rev. Edward Kucera Jr. as the celebrant. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Larry was born and raised in North Houston on November 9, 1956, to Alexander Loukanis and Frances (Busa) Loukanis. He graduated from Klein High School in Houston, Texas.

He was employed as a machinist for 30 plus years. Larry enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending quality time with family and friends. To know Larry was to love him.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Alexander Loukanis and his brother, Danny Loukanis.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Frances Loukanis; nephew, Derek Cotrone; and a host of relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Will Keyser, Jay Pavlock, Shane Busa, Darrell Loukanis, Jake Loukanis, and Kevin Jeffcoat.