Mr. Lavon Smith, 83, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, January 9, at his home. Graveside services were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, in Oak Park Cemetery in Alvin, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Lavon was born in Mart, Texas on December 24, 1937 to Curtis and Virginia “Boes” Smith. After high school, he joined the U. S. Army and proudly served his country. On April 6, 1958, in Bryan, Texas, Lavon married Janey Gripp.

Upon his discharge from the service, he worked

briefly shrimping, and then worked for Brown and Root, Inc., for several years until he purchased a tractor trailer rig and became an owner operator. At age 58, Lavon and Janey moved to their place

in Anderson to raise cattle. They enjoyed traveling, pulling a fifth wheel travel trailer from Alaska to Washington, D.C. and then Half Moon Bay in California. He was a strong, indepndent man who never met and stranger and could sometimes be found tuning into a NASCAR race. Lavon enjoyed throwing big barbeque functions for his family, friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Janey Louise Smith; son, Adrian Smith; daughters and son-in-law, Patricia Rowan and Sharon and James Mason; grandchildren, Daniel Ziperovich, Thomas Ziperovich, Shannon Dutschke and Chuck Dutschke; four great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Lavon was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

