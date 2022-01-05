Lee Bouldin, 59, of Carmi passed away at 2:54 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born on December 6, 1962 in Brenham, TX the son of William S. “Bo” and Lucy (Bridges) Bouldin.

Lee married Paula (Hineman) Dosher and together they were members of First Baptist Church in Carmi. Lee grew up in Texas and worked as a Correctional Officer for the Texas Department of Corrections and later as a Deputy Sheriff in Grimes County. For the past 14 years, Lee worked for L & L Industrial Supply in Carmi.

Lee proudly served his country serving in the United States Navy from August 1981 to November 1986. He was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Lee always had a smile on his face and brought life and light to anyone he met.

Lee is survived by his wife, Paula; mother, Lucy Bouldin of Huntsville, TX; three children, Kacy (Josh) Moore of Carmi, Ashley (Mike Bundy) Dosher of Carmi and Adam Dosher of Carmi; four grandchildren, Hunter and Archer Moore, Addison Dosher and Colette Garner; two siblings, Sherri (Ronnie) Pegoda of Huntsville, TX and Steve (Amy) Bouldin of Deer Park, WA; mother-in-law, Paula Cole of Somerville, TX; several brothers and sisters-in-law, including locally, Louis Keith and Carl (Bonnie) Hineman all of Carmi; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bo Bouldin and grandparents, Horace E. and Annie Bridges.

Funeral services for Lee Bouldin will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in North Maple Ridge Cemetery in Carmi with full military honors by the Carmi American Legion and VFW. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to a favorite charity and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. The family strongly encourages the wearing of masks and social distancing.