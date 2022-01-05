LEONA PASKET

Leona Mary Armatys Pasket, 90, of Navasota, passed away peacefully at Navasota Nursing and Rehab Thursday evening, December 30, 2021

Calling hours were held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Due to concerns with COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Marvin Sechelski, Josh Sechelski, Clint Powell, Ty Powell, James Shiflett and Cornel Clepper.

Leona was born December 19, 1931, the eighth of nine children born to John T. and Veronica Krotofield Armatys in Chappel Hill, Texas. While attending the local baseball games, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Navasota, Leona Armatys and that tall, handsome baseball player, Joe H. Pasket, were married. To their union were born two daughters.

Leona and Joe did all things together from watching and attending sporting events, working in their yard and garden, taking trips to Vegas, which she dearly loved, working in the kitchen at the church bazaars, and sitting on the patio together every afternoon. Together, they owned and operated Pasket Jewelry Store in Navasota for forty years. She was a born salesman as she loved to talk and could sell anything to anybody. Leona’s hobby was planting and tending to her flowers. Their yard was never without blooming plants.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe; a sister and her six brothers and their spouses, and her dear friend “Nanny” Verna Kitkoski.

Survivors include daughters, Joyce Sechelski and husband, Marvin and Jo Ann Clepper, both of Navasota; grandchildren, Kristi Clepper, Holly Powell and husband Clint and Josh Sechelski and Caitlyn Druckhammer; great grandchildren, Ty and Rhett Powell and Millie and Cutter Sechelski; a sister and brother-in-law, Angelina and Wallace Peterson along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Leona’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Navasota Nursing and Rehab for the wonderful care, compassion and love shown to our Mother. And a special thank you to Lessie, Norella, Ashley, Elaine, Ann, Cynthia, Carolyn, Betty, Wanda, Denise and Caryn for treating their mom so special. We will always remember the kindness shown to her.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Leona’s name to Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 510 Manley St., Navasota, TX 77868.

