Lori Lynn Lord – “Lynn” 1960 – 2025

Lori Lynn Lord, 64, of Navasota, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Houston. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, and her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., both at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Stoneham Cemetery. Services are in the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Lori Lynn Lord was born, Friday, December 26, 1960, in Oklahoma, to her parents Charles and Lavertta Davis Honaker.

Lori Lynn Lord, known to her friends as Lynn, focused her educational career primarily on the medical field. She was driven from an early age with a strong desire to help everyone around her, including strangers she never met and people that would never even know their lives were saved by her efforts. This desire she was born with for selfless service to her fellow man was her driving force. She became an even more powerful force to be reckoned with upon her marital union with James Lord on July 3, 1986. The merging of two individuals with a compassion for human life, even to those they would never personally know, was an igniting spark that compelled her to complete her Emergency Medical Technician National Registry in 2002.

Prior to her national registry for EMT, Lynn worked as a contractor for the Air Force for 10 years at the Ellington Air Force Base. Additionally, Lynn worked as a Correctional Officer for TDCJ for approximately 13 years. Lynn had a deep passion for the first responder industry and shifted towards firefighting and rehab with Plantersville Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department from 2000 to 2016 to serve the community she resided within. While serving with Plantersville Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department, she couldn’t escape her burning passion for the medical field and decided to join the Grimes County Emergency First Responders group in 2009 where she applied her medical talents to the community she served.

In 2016, Lynn Lord transitioned her efforts to Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department to use her years of experience to help found a new department within the county. Lynn quickly became the Lead of Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Departments Rehab and department Secretary where she served until her untimely passing on June 7, 2025. The timeline of Lynn’s choices of professions reflects her incredibly large and giving heart. Countless lives were saved by her expertise, and countless hearts were touched by her acts of compassion and kindness.

Lynn’s passion for safety extended beyond just volunteering wherever she could. Additionally, she worked at TomCat Games for Tom Godfrey and Cassandra Malone as office staff and as trained on site medical crew personnel, which she spearheaded due to her passion for the overall safety of everyone around her. During her many years of service with TomCat Games, she created many incredible bonds with the crew and always prioritized their safety and needs. When she wasn’t at the Games during festival weekends, she was on the Todd Mission fire apparatus during the festival in the campgrounds extinguishing fires, running calls, ensuring community safety and bringing joy to the patrons with her sense of humor.

When you observe Lynn’s life, you will see a repeated pattern of dedication for the well-being of others. During times she reserved for herself to recharge, you could find Lynn fishing in earlier years, particularly in Galveston with her husband. Later in life, Lynn always enjoyed the feeling of safety with some peace and quiet around a small bonfire away from the busy life she led of prioritizing the needs of everyone else.

Her parents, Charles and Lavertta; her sister Elaine DeLeon; all precede Lynn in death.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 39 years, James Glenn Lord; her mother-in-law, Lou Ann Lord; her sister-in-law Glenda and husband Andy Felkner; their children Stephen Coupples, Danielle Denise Smith, Ryan Thomas Smith and wife Kimberly; their children, Alyson Smith and Emma Smith; her nieces April Dearing and Casey DeLeon; great nephew Sean DeLeon; great nieces Rayna Valadez and Jessie Valadez; her fur baby, the Chocolate Lab Dozer.

Honoring Lynn’s life as Pallbearers are Todd Mission Fire Chief Cassandra Malone, Todd Mission Fire Captain Richard Scott Goddard, Todd Mission Fire Safety Officer Randall Gunning, Plantersville Stoneham Fire Chief David Waters, St. Joes Paramedic Carlos Garcia, and Sergeant – Lone Star College Police Department Elizabeth Garcia.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Alford, Kevin – TMVFD, Aurin, Scott – TMVFD, Badeau, Anita – PSVFD, Bullock, Katie – TMVFD, Bullock, Jeremiah – TMVFD, Cano, Gene – TMVFD, Cano, Michelle – TMVFD, Chumley, Chelsey – TCG, Covington, Eva – TMVFD, Davis, Samantha – TMVFD, Debler, Katrina – TMVFD, DeTommaso, Keith – TCG, Faterkowski, Edward – TMVFD, Fulton, Amanda – TMVFD, Fulton, Hanah – TMVFD, Godfrey, Tom – TMVFD, Goode, Brittany – TCG, Goode, Preston – GCSO, Gradel, Daniel – TCG, Gunning, Ryan – TMVFD, Harrell, Liese – TCG, Jones, Mirriah – TCG, Jungklaus, Andy – TCG, Kenneavy, Dawn – TMVFD, Lord, James – TMVFD, Malone, Sean – TCG, Marlowe, Daniel – TCG, O’Briant, Colton – TMVFD, Olivieri, Gabriella – TMVFD, Peters, Mark – Brother, Reeves, Robin – TCG, Roberts, Wesley – TCG, Rodriguez, Analiz – TMVFD, Rudel, Shelby – GCSO, Schneider, Dora – TMVFD, Schneider, Shawn – TMVFD, Simpson, Tracy – TCG, Starr, Richard – TMVFD, Szladewski, Steven – TMVFD, Taylor, Gabby – TMVFD, Wells, Nancy – TCG, Wood, Janet – TMVFD, Wright, Elizabeth – TMVFD, Ximinez, Kaylee – TMVFD, Young, Amber – TMVFD, and Young, Jessica – TCG.