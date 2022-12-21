LOUIS POSINSKI, JR. 1952 – 2022

Louis John Posinski, Jr., 70, of Stoneham, formerly of Spring, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, December 16, 2022 with his family by his side at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11323 CR 304, in Stoneham (Navasota). A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Johnson, Jonathan Evans, Zachary Johnson, Brenden Johnson, Johnny Patke and Archie Wetuski. Honorary Pallbearers are Jody Patke and Billy Patke along with honorary pallbearer from Heaven, Lawrence “Tottie” Galik.

Louis was born, Wednesday, November 19, 1952, to Louis John and Pennlope Glass Posinski. Louis loved his old cars especially his 1957 Chevrolet that he’s had since he was 14 years old, and still proudly owns today. He also has other old cars which he enjoyed taking to Rod Runs through the years. If not working with his old cars, he enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting and working on his farm with his cows.

Louis worked for Daniel Industries (Emerson) for 46 years and had countless co-workers who he continued to keep in touch with after retiring in March of 2018.

Louis was a loving husband, Daddy, Dizia Dzia and father-in-law and a good provider, who always wanted to make sure his family was taken care of. He had many friends that he cherished friendships.

Louis was preceded in death by parents and a brother- in-law, Ronald Brock.

Survivors include his loving wife Mary Anne Smith Posinski of Stoneham, whom he married July 3, 1976 in Houston; daughters, Luanne Marie Posinski Johnson and her husband Timothy of Magnolia and Debbie Anne Posinski Evans and her husband Jonathan of Midland. Louis was a loving Dzia Dzia (grandfather) to Brenden Kyle Johnson, Zachary Alan Johnson, Avery Penny Evans and Jordan Rae Evans. He was the little brother to Pierce Glass and wife Connie, Agnes Brock, Margaret Patke and husband Jimmy and Rosie Chmiel and husband Bennie. Louis is also survived by his in-laws, Alfred and Joyce Smith, along with brothers-in-law Alfred Smith and wife Elaine and Gregory Smith, many nieces and nephews and his Godchildren, Angela Lopez, Jeffery Chmiel and Michael Kubeczka.

In lieu of usual remembrance the family has suggested memorials in Louis’s name to the American Cancer Society.

