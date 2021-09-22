Mabel Voelter Raif, 90, of Houston, Texas, peacefully passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones.

Mabel was born January 11, 1931, in Anderson, Texas to Fritz and Emma Miller Voelter. At the age of 10 months, on July 21, 1931, Mabel was in a car accident in Decatur, Texas. In critical condition she was taken to a hospital in Wichita Falls where she was treated. According to the doctors, there was not much hope of her surviving. That’s when her mother, Emma, noticed movement of her little finger. The doctors continued treatment, Mabel survived and lived to be 90 years old.

Mabel worked and retired from Piccadilly Cafeteria located at Northline Mall in Houston, Texas where she was a Department Head. She was a very hard working and dedicated employee. After retirement, Mabel enjoyed spending time at the James Driver Community Center. There she met many friends, played dominos, attended dances, and so enjoyed the daily luncheons.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George, Fred, and Alvin Voelter; sisters, Julia Voelter Lieber and Lillian Voelter Pratt.

She is survived by her husband Norman C. Raif of Houston, TX; brother, Tommy Voelter of Navasota; daughters, Betty Jo Greenhouse and husband James Greenhouse of Shepherd, TX, Lisa Hyman and wife Daylyn Harger of Navasota; stepson, Chuck Raif and wife Connie of Sugarland; stepdaughter, Dianne Raif of Rosenberg; grandchildren: Stacy Pagan of Pearland, Trisha Basham of Shepherd, Shawn Raif of Sugarland, Dana Hallahan of Sugarland, Jackie Wilton of Richmond, James Tinney, Scott Greenhouse of Shreveport, LA, Jacob Greenhouse of Splendora; 15 great grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the increase of COVID cases throughout the area. Mabel was a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all.