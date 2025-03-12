MABLE JEAN DENMAN 1937 – 2025

Mable Jean Denman, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in College Station, Texas, where she had lived since 1983. She was born on July 6, 1937, in Iola, Texas to loving parents Mable Howard (née Watson) and JC Howard. Jean grew up in Iola, moving to the BCS area in 1968.

Jean was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She graduated as the valedictorian of Iola High School before continuing her education at Blinn College in Brenham. She worked as a talented professional seamstress and later worked in the admissions office at Texas A&M University.

Jean was deeply connected to her family’s land in Iola, where she found joy in nature and took pride in passing down her love for the outdoors to her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Every spring, she could be found picking blackberries in the countryside to make her famous cobbler. She loved gardening, birdwatching and collecting rocks, a passion she shared with her great-grandchildren. Jean was known as a strong and resilient woman—someone who could work cattle and fix fences just as easily as she could bake the most incredible cakes and pies. She took pride in keeping an immaculate yard.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Brack of College Station; grandsons, Alex Brack of College Station and Cody Brack of San Diego; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Ella and Archer Brack. She is also survived and lovingly remembered by her sisters, Cinda Bell Steubing of San Antonio and Virginia Chaney and her husband David of Iola, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she adored.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Mable and JC Howard, and her brother Jake Howard.

Jean will be remembered for her strength, wisdom, and her unwavering love of family. Her legacy of hard work, kindness, and appreciation for the simple joys of life will continue to inspire those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for their wonderful care and support during her illness.