MAE BUSHMAN 1926 – 2022

Mae Bushman, 96, of Anderson, Texas passed away peacefully December 30, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Bryan with Rev. Scott Adams officiating, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Carlos, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Mae was born in Grimes County on June 1, 1926 and was the first of seven children born to Barney and Annie Kolbachinski. She grew up in Carlos with the companionship of her siblings and many, many cousins. Mae married Gene on July 26, 1947, and after living in various places for Gene's work, they settled in Houston to raise their three children but continued to spend weekends on their property in Grimes County.

Mae was very active in Garden Club activities and won many awards and tributes for her beautiful floral arrangements. Later she used those same talents in designing and providing wedding flowers to many grateful young couples. At the same time, Mae developed a love for oil painting and produced many admired floral and landscape paintings that are now hanging in the homes of family and friends.

After Gene's retirement, he and Mae moved permanently to their farm in Grimes County and became faithful members of Hillcrest Baptist Church for more than 30 years. They were both avid gardeners and particularly enjoyed growing an abundance of a variety of vegetables that they shared with family, friends, and even strangers through their volunteer work with the church food pantry.

Mae was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Eugene Bushman, who passed away on May 16, 2022, and by two of her sisters, Jean Molitor and Lucille Allen, and by her only brother, Bill R. Kolbachinski.

Mae is survived by children, Jerry Bushman and wife Teresa, Nancy Bushman and husband Bill Odle, and James Bushman; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Dorothy Bushman, Marvinee Hare, and Linda Hughes; sister-in law Sandi Kolbachinski; many other relatives and friends; and one very special cousin, Marie Williams, who was constantly in Mae's heart, thoughts and words during the last months of her life.

Serving as pallbearers are Jerry Bushman, James Bushman, Jeffrey Bushman, Jerod Bushman, Bill Odle, and Joe Pianalto.