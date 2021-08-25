Maria Nunez Garcia, 76, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, August 22, at her home. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at Faith Outreach Christian Center in Navasota with interment following in Oakland Cemetery. Rev. Eziequel Barrentos will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Maria was born August 22, 1945 in Guadalajara, Mexico to Jesus and Maria Teresa Jimenez Nunez. She was one of seven children. Maria married Francisco J. Garcia and together they had three children. She worked as a homemaker and was a loving mother and wife.

Maria enjoyed going to church and being surrounded by her family. She was wonderful and loved cooking huge meals for her growing family. Maria took great pride in her flower gardens, particularly her roses.

Maria is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Lisa Garcia; daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Urbano, Veronica Garcia and Henry Mendez; brothers and sisters-in-law, Everardo and Cecilia Nunez and Armando and Mary Nunez; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolina and Arturo Morales, Sara Nunez and Gil Perez and Yolanda Nunez; grandchildren, Felix Ramirez, Brian Garcia, Brandi Cumpian, Tiffany Cumpian, Magic Smith, Fabian Perez, Enrique Mendez, Esmy Mendez, Kallista Garcia and Kyla Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Cadee, Avery, Miracle, Avianna, Giani, Italy and Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francisco J. Garcia and a sister.

Serving as pallbearers are Frank Garcia, Armando Nunez, Enrique Mendez, Magic Smith, Fabian Perez and Edgar Curley.

