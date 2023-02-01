MARY ANN BOGGESS 1945 – 2023

Mary Ann Boggess, 77, passed away January 26, 2023. A visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 1, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel.

She was born September 3, 1945, to Clarence and Leona Flippen. She later married Charles Boggess in June 1965, in Houston, Texas.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Charles Boggess; 2 children, Michele and husband Jim Dunn, and Steven and wife Mary Boggess; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Leona Flippen, and her granddaughter, Victoria Rose Dunn.

Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Navasota Nursing & Rehabilitation and to Remarkable Hospice of College Station, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to any charity of your choice.

