Mary Kathryn (Payne) Sorsby, 94, of Bedias, passed away Friday, September 17, at her home. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Richards Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Tommie Haley and Perry Espinosa officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Kathryn was born August 8, 1927, in Wapanucka, OK, to Kirk and Laura (Waters) Payne. As a young child, her family moved to Oglesby, TX, where they lived on the Leon River. Her father was a share cropper. Kathryn loved to tell stories of her youth on the “river” and “pickin” cotton. From there, the family moved to McGregor, TX.

Kathryn moved to Houston in 1943 where she married and started her family. After moving to Montgomery County, she went to work for Kroger where she retired after 35 years. Not one to sit idly by, she moved to Richards and went to work for Richards ISD where she cooked for the better part of 20 years. It was always said that you could smell her rolls from all over town.

Kathryn is survived by her children, Laura Long of Bedias, Sandra Klawinsky of Bedias, Deborah and Billy Ray Hyman of New Waverly, Linda and Terry Klawinsky of Richards, Edgar “Eddie” and Shirley Sorsby of Corsicana, Jerry and Joel Henenberg of Montgomery, Elaine Myers of Lacey, WA, and Milton and Barbara Sorsby of Anderson; sisters, Bobbie Mahoney of Woodville and Peggy Bell of Gatlinburg, TN; 26 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pauline “Polly” Roy and Geraldine “Dean” Payne; brothers, James, Billy, Michael, and Wilbert Payne; grandchildren, Kathryn “Kathy” Hanson, Jimmy Jordan, Jr, and Daniel Davis; and great-grandchildren, Griffin Sutton and Merrick Myers.

