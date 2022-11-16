Melba Boney Wells, age 94, of Sugar Land Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Melba was born January 31, 1928 to William Arthur Boney and Susan Lena Stewart in Iola, Grimes Co., Texas.

After graduating from Iola High School in 1945, she attended Baylor University from 1944 to 1948. She graduated from Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas, receiving her certification as a Medical Technologist. Her career as a MT spanned decades.

Melba was a member of or served in many organizations, including the Order of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an expert seamstress, avid golfer, and dancer. She also spent a lifetime devoted to the Boney family genealogy.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Ann W. Renken and husband John M. Renken of Sugar Land, Texas; her grandson Bronson W. Fleig, her granddaughter Vivian N. Loudenslager and husband, Hayden G. Loudenslager; her great-granddaughter Leighton N. Loudenslager.

Melba was preceded in death by her seven siblings: William A. Boney Jr., Stewart V. Boney, Harold L. Boney, Frances B. Slaughter, John H. Boney, Mary R. Worscheh and Dixie Boney DuBose.

A private family memorial service for Melba will be held at graveside. A Celebration of Life with her family, treasured nieces and nephew and their children will be held in San Antonio at Thanksgiving.

Memorial gifts are appreciated and may be sent to Iola Cemetery Association, PO Box 374, Iola,TX 77861.