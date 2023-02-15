Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
LAURAANN LECHINGER 1966 – 2023
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 2 days ago
Last updated 2 days ago
Read so far

MELVIN V. WORBINGTON 1935 – 2023

February 15, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
Obituaries

1935 – 2023

  • Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Melvin Venson Worbington, 88, of Navasota, passed away, Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, in Oakland Cemetery.

Melvin was born Friday, January 18, 1935 in Houston to Pete V. and Leona Crenshaw Worbington, Jr. He served his county by enlisting in the U.S. Army and was a life long self-employed Master Plumber. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Don W. Worbington and a niece Connie Kohring.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Reba Taylor, daughter Chris Glenn, sons Steven and David Dotson, a nephew Don Worbington, Jr., a niece Vicky Brackman and an uncle, Jack Worbington. Melvin also left behind numerous great nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023