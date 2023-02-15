MELVIN V. WORBINGTON 1935 – 2023

Melvin Venson Worbington, 88, of Navasota, passed away, Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Graveside services and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, in Oakland Cemetery.

Melvin was born Friday, January 18, 1935 in Houston to Pete V. and Leona Crenshaw Worbington, Jr. He served his county by enlisting in the U.S. Army and was a life long self-employed Master Plumber. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Don W. Worbington and a niece Connie Kohring.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Reba Taylor, daughter Chris Glenn, sons Steven and David Dotson, a nephew Don Worbington, Jr., a niece Vicky Brackman and an uncle, Jack Worbington. Melvin also left behind numerous great nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.