MICHAEL “MIKE” “PHAT GRAMPY” ATKINSON 1970 – 2025

Michael “Mike” “Phat Grampy” Atkinson, 55, surrounded by those he loved most, greeted the Good Lord on May 14, 2025. He was born on January 14, 1970 in Navasota, Texas and always said “American by birth, and Texan by the grace of God!”

Michael was a natural-born athlete with a deep love for sports, a joyful spirit that came alive on the dance floor, and a mischievous charm that brought laughter wherever he went. At a young age he began to help provide for his family and approached every day with a tireless work ethic and steadfast sense of purpose.

He met the love of his life, Renya, at 17 and later married and settled in Willis, Texas, where they raised their family. Michael would go on to work the next 33 years in the lumber industry, rising through the ranks from Floor Sweeper to Human Resource Field Recruiter. Throughout the years, he received numerous awards for his exceptional leadership and innovation in productivity, including multiple “100% Accident-Free” recognitions for his departments and Plant MVP awards.

Outside of work, Michael dedicated countless hours as a coach and umpire for local sport teams for his children and grandchildren and supported all Wildkats’ sports. Michael’s knowledge of all Texas high school and college sports was unmatched, and he had a special love for the Navarro Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston State Bearkats, his family's alma maters.

His pride and joy were his wife, Renya and children Marcelina, Aaron, Gracelyn, Lilianna and Emma Renya. Michael always ensured they never went without and had everything they needed for any endeavor they chose to pursue. He was there for every event; the loudest and proudest of anyone to support his babies.

Michael instilled core values in his family of perseverance, hard-work, and self-reliance. His family’s successes were his success. He was very proud of all of their accomplishments. Like any true redneck (according to himself), Michael loved classic country music, shooting guns, watching old-timey westerns, fishing on a sunny day, taking nature walks, slow drives, and grilling on Sundays after church.

Always prepared for any situation, Michael could fix anything with his own two hands, and nothing was gonna get the best of him. Michael never forgot anything and could recall any memory at the drop of a hat. His anecdotes and antics will now live on with his family as they retell his life’s stories.

Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Renya Atkinson; and children: Marcelina Wiggins (Justin), Aaron Atkinson (Riley), Gracelyn Atkinson, Lilianna Atkinson (Mason), Emma Renya Atkinson; sister Julie Cunneen (Patrick); and his grandchildren Kali, Layla, Waylon, Swayde, and Beya; as well as his favorite little cousin Mario, Aunt Manuela, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Melchor; and grandparents, Altagracia and Julian Melchor Sr. Celebration of life services will be held at Sam Houston Memorial in Willis, Texas. Visitation will be held May 23, 2025 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and May 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with procession to First Baptist Church of Willis. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m., and cremation will follow.