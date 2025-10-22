MICHELE NORA JELINEK 1941 – 2025

Michele Nora Jelinek, 84, of Georgetown, formerly of Navasota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2025, Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota, with Reverend David Michael Moses officiating. Vigil services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 17, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel in Navasota, with a visitation to follow. Michele will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Cemetery in Anderson. Services were under the care and direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Michele was born on August 25, 1941, in Queens, New York, to William Wilson, Sr. and Edna Anthony. After earning her RN from Kings County Hospital School of Nursing, she went on to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), dedicating her career to caring for others at Kings County Hospital.

It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Dr. Gregory Jelinek. They married on December 6, 1968, and together built a loving family and life full of purpose and joy. They were blessed with two children, Kenneth and Katherine.

In 1981, Michele and Gregory made their home in Navasota, Texas, where she worked for several years at the Navasota Medical Center’s allergy clinic. Michele was a devoted parishioner of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and a passionate supporter of the Navasota Public Library.

A talented gardener with a gift for landscape design, Michele found great joy in cultivating daylilies and spent countless hours perfecting her gardens. Her love for beauty, nature, and quiet reflection was evident in everything she did.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Gregory Jelinek, M.D.; her son, Kenneth Jelinek and wife, Amanda; daughter, Katherine and Prince Ambooken; and grandchildren: Christian, Connor, Luke, Jake, Henley, Julia, Nicholas, and Ellie.

The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota.