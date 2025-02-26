Noelle Alice “L Belle” Tomkivits 2021 – 2025

Noelle Tomkivits, 4, of Navasota, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the Grimes County Fairgrounds from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Kerri Bigler officiating. Private interment will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Noelle “L Belle” Tomkivits was born in Houston, Texas at Texas Children’s to her parents Travis and Brianna Tomkivits on February 9, 2021. L Belle was full of joy and life. Her smile and squeals would light up an entire room. She had such an amazing heart as such a young girl. She loved with all her heart.

L Belle is preceded in death by her Aunt Sydney Saunders; her great grandparents Lester and Marie Tomkivits, Trafford and Joyce Huteson, Roy Tharp, Rob and Starla Dick, Emery Smith, Michael Saunders; great great-grandparents Genevieve and Ralph Floyd, and her great aunt Heidi Dick.

She is survived by her parents, Travis and Brianna Tomkivits; favorite big sister, Naomi (Nomers); beloved fur babies Nala, Rainbow and Mister Wee; honorary brother Keegan Kimich; aunts, Reagan and Madison; uncles, Tyler and Seth; grandparents, Dorie and Jason Saunders, Sean and Robin Huteson, and Leslie Tomkivits; numerous great aunts and great uncles; an abundance of cousins; extended family and close friends.

Honoring the life of L Belle as pallbearers are close friends of the family Jaret Sechelski, Jacob Sechelski, and her uncles Tyler Huteson and Seth Huteson.