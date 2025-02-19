NORMAN DAVID NEELEY 1945 – 2025

Norman Neeley, 79 years old, who lived in Washington, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in his home. Visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, February 21, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, at ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!