Pete T. Vega, 73, was born October 18, 1948, in Caldwell, Texas. He passed away December 10, 2021, in Navasota, Texas.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Bartolo O. Vega and Ruby Torres; son, Gary Bennett; brother, Johnny Vega; and sister, Mary Helen Cordova.

Pete is survived by his spouse, Carrie Vega of 49 years of marriage; son, John Vega; daughters, Tina Vega and Jessica Vega; brother, Bart Vega. Leaving his grandchildren to treasure his memories are Amiyah Herrera, A.J. Herrera, Aiden Vega, James Noble, Raven Morales, Skyla Ray, and Dylan Ray; and one great grandchild, Khy’sen Jessie.

Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.; will the funeral service following at 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9677 N. Hwy 6 Loop, in Navasota. Interment will following immediately after the service at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota,.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors, 21036 Loop 494, of New Caney, Texas, 281-689-7878.