PHILIP DIEHL, SR.

Philip James Diehl, Sr., 66, of Plantersville, died Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Golden Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Navasota.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8227 CR 205 at FM 1774 in Plantersville. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Mary Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Yorek, Larry Diehl, Tyler Diehl, Edward Hirsch, Johnny Mattern, Ethan Hataway and Tony Rodriguez.

Philip was born September 25, 1955 in Navasota to Jack Jacob and Ruby Theresa Tomkivits Diehl. A lifelong resident of Plantersville, Philip was a retired ranch hand. He enjoyed fishing, playing dominoes, being outdoors and he loved cooking for his family.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Thomas, Christopher and Jacob Diehl.

Survivors include his children, Philip Diehl, Jr. and wife Shan of Plantersville, Deedra Rodriguez and husband Tony of Bryan and Kim Hataway and husband Ethan of Navasota; brothers, Martin “Sonny” Diehl of Houston and Alfred Diehl and wife Becky of Spring; sisters, Mary Yorek and husband Charles of Plantersville, Elizabeth Wymola and husband Charles of Round Rock, Frances Canalito and husband Sam of College Station and Theresa Diehl of Plantersville; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

