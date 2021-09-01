Rachel Anne Eickenhorst, age 41, was born on May 6, 1980 and passed away on August 21, 2021 at Saint Joseph’s Rock Prairie Hospital in College Station, Texas. Her parents are Mary Jane (Sullivan) and Thomas Olin Eickenhorst.

Rachel was a beautiful caring soul who never met a stranger, she loved everyone. She had a very deep faith in her Lord and Savior and gave Him credit for every day of her life.

Rachel and her mother operated Chick and Rachel’s Pup House in Navasota where they raised and sold registered Toy Poodles, Maltese, and Maltipoos. She had her favorites, Buddy and Lola, who followed her everywhere. A tropical fish tank and her cockatiel Kookoo were also a part of Rachel’s daily enjoyment. Rachel loved spending time with family and friends, especially barbecuing and listening to her favorite music.

Rachel is survived by her parents Mary Jane and Thomas Eickenhorst; sister, Jennifer Lynn Eickenhorst; nephew, Jake Owens; grandmother, Joan Sullivan; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Marty (Stegent) and Claude Eickenhorst and her maternal grandfather Eddie Sullivan, III.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Rachel will be buried in the Sullivan family plot in Oakland cemetery in Navasota, Texas near her beloved grandfather Eddie Sullivan, III.