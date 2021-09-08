RICHARD HOFFART

Richard Dale Hoffart, 88, of Anderson, died Wednesday morning, August 5, 2021, at Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Anderson followed by a parish rosary and vigil service led by Deacon Russell Pasket. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 12:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus with Rev. Elias Lopez as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Donnie Wingard, Larry Kopycinski, Jr., T.J. Harris, Brian Harris, David Kimich and Walter Kimich, Jr.

Richard was born in Houston to Martin and Dora Schaub Hoffart. He served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as a welder with General Welding alongside his dad and brothers. Richard was an excellent mechanic and had a love of racing. He raced with A.J. Foyt and participated in numerous Indianapolis 500 races as part of A.J. Foyt’s racing team.

Richard married Donna Leigh Cook in October of 1954 and together they had six children. In 1960 they purchased property in Grimes County and began to dairy farm. It was a family project with everyone working together. When he retired, he was one of the last independent dairy farmers in Grimes County. One to never stop working, he started cattle ranching.

Richard loved to work and when he wasn’t working he loved to dance. Believing everything he was given was a gift from God, he believed in giving back to all those in need. He was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and always enjoyed working at the annual bazaar. Richard was also a member of the Navasota V.F.W. Post 4006.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Hoffart Hinze; son-in-law, Trinston James Harris, Jr.; siblings, Albert Hoffart and wife Dorothy, James Hoffart and wife Shirley, Florence Schmidt and husband Neil, William Hoffart, Aggie Clark and husband W.L., Katherine Moore and husband Robert, Johnny Hoffart, Martin Hoffart, Alberta Adams and husband George; and brothers-in-law Floyd Muse and Ike Chmiel.

Survivors include his children, son, Richard Hoffart of Anderson; daughters, Daphne Kopycinski and Glen Schmidt, Susan Harris, both of Navasota, Judy Kimich and husband Walter of Schiro and Donna Beth Holton and husband Donnie of Magnolia; brother, Charlie Hoffart and wife Mary of Magnolia; sisters, Rose Muse of California and Dorothy “Tippy” Chmiel of Houston; sisters-in-law, Sue Hoffart and Judy Hoffart, both of Houston;12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.