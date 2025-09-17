RICKEY G. KATKOSKI 1956 – 2025

Rickey G. Katkoski, lovingly known as “Popo,” passed away surrounded by family on September 13, 2025. He was born on June 7, 1956, in Navasota, Texas, to Harold and Annie Katkoski. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary immediately following at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 19, 2025, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Msgr. Adam McClosky officiating. Rite of Committal will immediately follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.



Rickey spent 40 years working at Texas Pipe Works, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. After retiring, he spent his years living on the homestead where he was raised — a place that brought him peace and allowed him to stay connected to his roots.



He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of his community. He spent many years volunteering at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church during their annual bazaar, where his presence and helping hands were always appreciated.



Outside of work and volunteering, Rickey’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family — especially his grandchildren. Every summer, Popo made it a tradition to gather his grandkids, taking them fishing and creating memories that will be cherished forever.



He was a proud father to Mike Katkoski (significant other Jessica Walkoviak), Josh Katkoski (wife Jennifer Katkoski), and Jeremy Katkoski (wife Courtney Katkoski), and a loving grandfather to Chandler, Parker, Owen, Kamryn, and Landry.



Rickey is survived by his siblings, Pat Maciejeski, Raymond Katkoski (Letty), and Mary Schroeder (Gerald). He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Annie Katkoski.



Rickey loved the simple things in life: cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, listening to George Strait, working in his garden, tending to his cows, and taking great pride in keeping his yard perfectly cut. He also had a passion for tracking the weather — so much so that his kids often teased him about being the “local meteorologist” for Grimes County.



He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Pallbearers are Tony Bohnert, Ricky Fetters, Rex Maciejeski, Clifford Maciejeski, Gregory Walkoviak, Raymond Katkoski. Honorary Pallbearers are Bruce Maciejeski, Glen Maciejeski.