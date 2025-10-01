Rita Alvey Klevenski 1956 – 2025

Rita Alvey Klevenski, 69, of Plantersville, Texas, passed away on September 22, 2025. She was born September 11, 1956, to Billie and Ben Alvey.

Rita spent her early years in Arkansas before moving with her family to Texas. She grew up alongside her sisters and brother, and those family bonds remained an important part of her life.

Her early life was marked by the joy of becoming a mother to her son, Tony Morrison. In 2003, she married Randy Klevenski, her husband of more than 26 years together, and with him she built a life rooted in love, laughter, and family. More than anything, Rita’s greatest joy was being “Memaw” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Their home in Plantersville was often the gathering place, filled with meals she loved to cook, the sound of grandkids running around, and the kind of warmth only she could create.

Rita was known for her radiant smile, her generous spirit, and the way she loved her family fiercely and without condition. We will never be able to see the color red, eat Rocky Road ice cream, or catch an HGTV marathon showing anything to do with home remodels, flipping, or house hunting without thinking of Rita. She also loved scratching lotto tickets and being out on the lake with Randy, fishing. She found happiness and excitement in life’s simplest joys. The little things she loved most will forever be the things that bring her family back to memories of her. Rita will live on in our hearts forever.

Rita is survived by her husband, Randy Klevenski; her son, Tony Morrison and his wife, Lynette Breedlove; her stepchildren, Loreina Klevenski and Daniel Klevenski, whom she loved as her own; grandchildren Devon and Carter Morrison, Abigail Raines, Emily McCaleb, and Brian Klevenski; and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson Raines and Genesis Bos, all of whom lovingly knew her as Memaw. She is also survived by her sisters Jennie, Connie, and Margaret; her brother David; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billie and Ben Alvey.

Rita faced her battle with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) with courage and grace. Though the disease claimed her body, it never dimmed her joy or her love for others. Her family finds comfort in the promise of 1 Corinthians 15:52, knowing that the same God who raised Jesus will also raise and transform her body. What was once broken is now made whole again. Rita is with the Lord, restored and made new in Him.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date, with details announced on Facebook. The family wishes to ensure that those who loved Rita, both near and far, have ample time to gather, remember, and celebrate her life together.