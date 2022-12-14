ROBERT LYS 1931 – 2022

Mr. Robert Lys, 91, of Navasota, passed away Monday, December 5, at CHI College Station St. Joseph Health Center. Visitation with family and friends were held Thursday, December 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, at the funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Woodley officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Robert was born in Wheelock, TX, on July 3, 1931, the son of Leopold Walter (Lee) Lys & Marie Demel Sodek Lys. Robert attended the country school in the Macey Community of northeast Brazos County less than a mile from his home for his early grades. Once he reached high school, he transferred to Normangee High School to finish his education. He met the love of his life, Bessie Ann Mc-Donald, at an Easter Egg hunt. After high school, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving both in the continental United States and Greenland. After being honorably discharged from his military service, he attended the Texas Game and Fish Commission game warden academy. His first and only posting was as the state game warden in Grimes and surrounding counties. Robert retired in 1993 after 42 years as a game warden. Even in retirement, Robert retained a Special Game Warden commission serving the state in locations where he was requested.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Lys; brothers, Joe Lys and Lee (Bill) Lys, Jr (Robert’s twin brother); and sisters, Martha Lys, Georgia Lys Apodaca & husband Joe, Gladys Lys McCary & husband Mac, and Elsie Lys Jones & husband James.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bessie Ann Lys; children Robert (Bobby) Lys, Jr. & Sandra; grandchildren, Melissa Lys Flournoy & Stephen, Kathryn Lys Mikulenka & Eric, Jonathan E. Lys & Lauren, Michael L. Lys & Allycenn, and Marcus L. Lys & Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Wilmarie Lys, Jonah Lys, and Lucas Lys; mother of son Michael’s children, Sandie Lys; and sisters-inlaw, Rose Lys and Lynda Lys.

Serving as pallbearers are Jonathan Lys, Michael Lys, Marcus Lys, Stephen Flournoy, Eric Mikulenka, and Walter McGinty.

The family would like to thank the Navasota Fire Department, the Navasota Police Department, Grimes County EMS, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens and the members of their church home of 68 years at the First United Methodist Church of Navasota. The family would especially like to thank Traditions Home Health Services and Brazos Home Care (Patrice, Richard, Stephaune, Ife, and Tomeka) for the care they provided to allow Robert to stay in his own home. Special thanks for their friendship and support over the decades to Bill Hertenberger, W.L. Churchwell, Jr., Gary Williamson, the First United Methodist Men’s Supper Club and Yolanda Salinas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robert’s name to your local first responders.

