Mr. Robert M. Torres, Sr., 68, of Navasota, passed away at his home Thursday, May 12. Visitation with family and friends was held Tuesday, May 17, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lupe Ybarra officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel. The family was joined for fellowship at The Lions Club Hall after the service.

Robert was born in Houston, TX, on May 9, 1954, to Jesus & Anastacia (Zapata) Torres.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Guadalupe Arriga; brothers, Jessie & Andrew Torres, Tony, Joe & Raymond Mendez; and sister, Eva Mendez.

Robert is survived by his wife, Magdalena Torres; sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert & Melissa Torres, Jr., and Juan Samuel Torres & Lisa Brown; daughters and son-in-law, Michelle Torres, and Sementa & Jose Cosino; brother and sister-in-law, Manuel Zapata & Alene Torres; sisters and brother-in-law, Jessie Torres, Lydia Torres, and Rosa & Juan Alfaro; and grandchildren, Myles, Alex, Consuelo, Julianna, Robert III, Emma, Matthew Jr., Joseph, Celeste, Trey, Alaney, Michael, Trenton, Westley, Jacob, and Jordan.

Serving as pallbearers are Juan Torres, Robert Torres Jr., Jose Cosino, Joseph Baldobino, David Torres, Billy Compean, Manuel Torres, Jonathan Pimentel, Henry Flores, Randy Rios and Jesse Torres.

