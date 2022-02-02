Ronald Charles Busse, 62, ofNavasota, died tragically in a house fire with his wife Donna, Friday, January 21 , 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455, in Navasota. Rev. Matthias Dinger, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Colquitt, Carl Spellman, Jr., Sergio Garcia, Jonathan Bautista, Brice Derrick and Jose Murillo. Named as honorary pallbearers are Ray Busse, Justin Parrish, Ray Wehmeyer and Mike McGill.

Ronald was bom November 9, 1959 in Navasota to Walter and Dora Hemann Busse. He was a lifelong member ofTrinity Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married Donna Marie Becker on September 18, 1982.

Ronald graduated from Navasota High School in 1978 where he was active in FFA and continued his education at Blitm Jr. College in Brenham. An entrepreneur, Ronald wore many "hats" which included cattle rancher, Ronald Busse Construction building custom homes, Busse Wood Specialties building pallets and shipping crates, owner and manager of Busse Village Apartments and his proudest job, being a loving Dad and Paw.

Ronald believed in giving back to his community by volunteering with numerous organizations including the Grimes County Fair Association where he was a Lifetime member and former board member, Navasota Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for a number of years as well as Fire Marshall for Grimes County, the Grimes County Firefighters Association, the Navasota FFA Boosters and Navasota Little League.

Ronald loved his sons and grandchildren. He would often be a mentor to those he knew. Ronald was always busy with one thing or another, always working to better his family. He had many successful business ventures over the years and made lots oflasting friendships along the way. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sons, Blake Busse and wife Rachel of Bryan, Brandon Busse and wife Fay ofBrenham and their children, Bridget and Slade Busse and Brian Busse and wife Carty of Navasota and their children Carson and Falyn Small and Hudson Busse; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and a great number of friends.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials to the Donna and Ronald Busse Scholarship fund to benefit students pursuing a technical career in C/0 Citizens State Bank, 9109 State Hwy 90, Navasota, TX 77868.

