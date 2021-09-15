RONALD DOUGLAS SERVER

A memorial service for Ronald D. Server, 70, of Hockley and Prairie View, TX were held 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Johnson-Phillip All Faith’s University Chapel at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View.

Dr. Server served as a teaching professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Prairie View A&M University, South Central Texas, for more than 40 years.

Ronald was born, one of seven children, to Fred D. and Mabel Brown Server on November 19, 1950 in Ft. Worth. He attended the community schools of Lk. Como, graduating with the class of 1969. Ronald (Duck, as he was affectionally referred to) was a member of the Como Lions baseball and football team. He served as

Sales Mgr. for the Como Lions Annual Publications, Secretary of the Student Council, 1969, and the Science, Camera & Slide Rule Clubs. He matriculated through PVAMU, graduating with the Class of 1973, and the master’s Program at TCU, Ft. Worth, and the Doctorate of Law, through the South Texas College of Law in Houston.

He was an ardent Houston Astro’s Fan! And sometimes Dallas Cowboy fan when they were winning.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Freddie R. Server and a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce & Charles England.

Survivors include, sisters, Betty S. Warren (Samuel), Peggy Server & Patricia S. Baker, all of Ft. Worth; brother, William G. Server of Hockley; numerous nieces, nephews and other collateral relatives and friends.

Graveside Services were held 10 a.m. Monday morning, September 6, 2021, in west Fort Worth, Lake Como Community on Helmick Ave. Ronald was laid to rest, next to his brother, Freddie in the Historic Como Cemetery in Ft. Worth, TX.