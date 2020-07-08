RONALD MICHNO

Ronald Richard Michno, 77, of Champions, TX, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Conroe surrounded by his wife Pauline, and their children.

Due to recent concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the family had a private Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Phillips, Pauline’s nephew, as the celebrant. The rite of committal was in St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers

Serving as pallbearers were Luke Duffy, Tom Duffy, Gabriel Hausman-Nishimura, Aki Hausman-Nishimura and Sato Nishimura and. Named as honorary pallbearers are Ray Hausman, Wynton Hausman and Kyle Duffy.

Ron was born October 13, 1942 to the late Emil and Sopkie Sterczek Michno in Chicago and was raised in Grayslake, IL. He went to Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI and then graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Ron held a seat on the Chicago Board of Options Exchange followed by a career in sales. He loved his adopted city of Houston and enjoyed playing golf, watching movies and all the entertainment and restaurants that Houston had to offer. Most of all, Ron enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved with Pauline, the love of his life, who he cherished and adored.

Ron is survived by his wife, Pauline Phillips Michno; daughter Elizabeth and husband Tom and grandchildren Kyle, Luke and Grace, daughter, Connie and husband Satashi and grandchildren Gabriel, Akira and Saffron; son, Ray and wife Tiko and grandchildren Zoey and Wynton, and son, Ron and wife Paige and grandchildren Caitlin and Brian; sister, Christina Ritter; and nieces, Jessica and Alissa.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials in Ron’s name to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070-3510 or Ocer Campion Jesuit College, plot 26, Block 3 Awich B, Off Gulu University Rd., Behind Awich PTC, P.O. Box 807 Gulu, Uganda / www.ocercampion.org.

