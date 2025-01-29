ROSA ANNETTE FINKE 1940 – 2025

Rosa Annette Finke, 84, of Navasota, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Navasota Nursing and Rehab. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Salem Lutheran Church Whitehall from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Salem Lutheran Church Whitehall Cemetery with Pastor Corey Christians officiating.

Rosa was born on October 17, 1940, to both Ernest Reinhardt and Anna Tuckhorn Reinhardt in Navasota, Texas. She married Leroy Finke on January 18, 1964, at Salem Lutheran Church by Pastor John A. Allmann.

She is known for her independence, understanding, devotion, determination, selflessness, compassion, courage, and lovingkindness. Rosa enjoyed watching her western TV shows and movies such as Big Valley and Gunsmoke to name a few. Her independence was much admired amongst those that knew her until she entered the nursing home. Most importantly, Rosa was a woman of few words.

Rosa is preceded in death by both parents, Ernest and Anna Reinhardt; and her loving husband, Leroy Finke.

Left to cherish her memories are her nieces, Lisa Lahrmann and her husband Russell, Elaine Duprie; her great-nephew, Luke Lahrmann; and a host of relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Luke Lahrmann, Russell Lahrmann, Art Courville, Charles Falco, and Larry Finke.

On behalf of the Finke family, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Navasota Nursing & Rehab staff for such phenomenal care given to Rosa.