ROY GLENN REAVES 1939 – 2023

Roy Glenn Reaves, born to parents John Aaron Reaves and Dorothy Ellington Reaves on May 10th, 1939, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023 in Conroe, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Curtis Aaron Reaves.

Roy is survived by his sons Bobby Reaves Sr. and wife Riki, Robin Dale Reaves and wife Diane; grandchildren, Bobby Reaves Jr., Matthew Reaves, Kyndall Holub and husband Brandon; great grandchildren, Tayton Williams, Braydon Reaves, Arya Reaves, and Brilyn Holub; brothers, Marcus Ray Reaves, James Lloyd Reaves; sisters, Iris Lynn Root and Margaret Elaine Reaves; and nephews, Michael Reaves, Gary Reaves, and David Reaves.

A visitation for Roy was held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass was 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1511 TX 90, Anderson, Texas where he was laid to rest next to his loving wife.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Reaves family.