Roy Leon Talley, age 78 passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025 with his wife by his side. Roy was born on December 23, to Sidney Leon Talley and Ruth Foster Talley whom preceded him in death.

Roy Talley, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving behind his devoted wife of 47 years, Regina Talley. His daughter Teri Talley, and his brother, Tommy Gibson.

A proud United States Marine, Roy was known for his love of animals, fast cars, and music. His kind spirit and willingness to help anyone in need were a true reflection of his generous nature. Roy’s heart was full of love for his family, and his life was deeply enriched by the bonds he shared with them.

Though Roy is no longer with us, he has been reunited in heaven with his daughters, Nichole and Beth. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Roy's memory will live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones. His legacy of kindness, humor, and love will remain with us always.

Roy will be laid to rest in Old Ritchie Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.