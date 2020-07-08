RUBY WILLIAMS

Ruby Gail Branch Williams, 62, of Navasota, passed away Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt. Due to the COVID19 pandemic as well as the governor’s order, everyone will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no more than 10 people allowed at any given time in the funeral home. A celebration of her life will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Salem House of Blessing Ministries, 1515 Sycamore, in Navasota. Rev. John Hubbard, Sr. will officiate and Pastor Charles Tompkins, Sr. will give the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Rashad Branch, Darrell Horne, Jr., Tadryan Davis, Jesse Reece, Jr., John Hubbard, Jr., Randon Branch, James Steptoe, Jr. Syndric Steptoe, Gerald Adams and Gordon Debose. Named as honorary pallbearers are JaQuarian Williams, Kendrell Spriggs, Kevin Spriggs, Jockeith Goree, Aslan Ford, Sr., Edward Ford, Sr., Broderick Branch, Walter Branch and the Navasota High School Class of 1976.

Ruby was born November 14, 1957 in Navasota to Walter and Pearl Lee Collins Branch. The 6th of eight children, she accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at Salem First Baptist Church, renamed Salem House of Blessing Ministries and was a faithful member until her death.

Ruby graduated from Navasota High School in 1976. On January 15, 1977 she married the love of her life, David Earl Williams and to this union two beautiful daughters were born. Ruby retired from Texas A&M Dinning Services with 30 years of service as a large facility manager. She loved preparing meals and mastering her skills at catering for any occasion.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Pearl Lee Branch; husband, David E. Williams; sister, Glenda Branch Debose; brother, Milton Branch; sisters-in-law, Linda Jo Horne, Marilyn Whitfield; brother-in-law, Ray Don Whitfield and nephew, Joseph Ford.

Ruby leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, daughters, Ketra and Kaylene Williams; grandsons JaQuarian Williams and Kendrell Spriggs all of Navasota; siblings, Pearlie Rowland (Gerald) of Navasota, Walter Branch (Wilma) of Pittsburg, CA, Bettye Tompkins (Charles), Janie Walker, all of Navasota and Walteritte Bryant (Joe) of Bryan; motherin-law Nellie Whitfield; sister-in-law Carolyn Hubbard (John); brothersin-law, Carlton Williams and Walter Whitfield, all of Navasota along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a great number of friends.

